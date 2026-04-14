Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger's avatar
Roger
16h

My smartass contribution to this is actually from the philosopher Homer.

If God didn't want us to eat animals, He wouldn't have made them out of meat. - Homer (Simpson)

Sit with that for a moment. And your mouth will water.

My serious contribution is that I recently read that a large grocery chain in Texas (H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain which operates more than 400 stores in Texas and Mexico) is selling Halal meat and that the Halal slaughter of animals involves NOT stunning the animal first and slicing its throat. Supposedly this is somehow made okay by the throat slitter yelling "Anywho Snackbar." I'm not sure that makes it okay, but I'm the type of person who eats grapes in the grocery store. That's right. Unwashed grapes.

https://newsletter.amuseonx.com/p/texas-must-lead-prohibiting-sharia

"The practice of halal slaughter, as mandated by Sharia, involves a series of requirements that, taken together, constitute one of the most deliberately cruel methods of killing livestock practiced anywhere in the modern world. The animal must be alive and conscious at the moment of slaughter. It cannot be stunned beforehand, because Sharia holds that the animal must be uninjured at the time of death. A devout Muslim, and only a devout Muslim, may perform the killing. No automation is permitted. The slaughterer must sever the animal’s throat, windpipe, and blood vessels in the neck with a sharp knife while invoking the name of Allah. The animal then bleeds out. In cattle, the period between the throat cut and loss of consciousness can last up to 2 minutes. During that time, the animal is fully aware, experiencing the pain of a severed throat and the panic of asphyxiation. This is not a matter of opinion or cultural sensitivity. It is a matter of physiology, and every major animal welfare organization in the Western world has said so."

Seriously, if someone is not Muslim, there's no reason to buy or eat Halal meat and some pretty good reasons not to. If someone is Muslim, Jesus loves you way more than Anywho.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
17h

Temple Grandin came up with a way to reduce suffering in cattle just before their slaughter. Fascinating documentary as well as film about her and her work. Her autism contributed to the method she devised, which has been adopted by about 50% of US and Canadian processing facilities I believe.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Peter Boghossian and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Boghossian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture