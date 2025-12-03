According to my guest’s recent book, the publishing industry has been wholesale ideologically captured: Left-wing identity politics, sensitivity readers, cultural shifts in the publishing industry, lack of ideological diversity, etc. It is broken.

Szetela is the author of the 2025 book, That Book Is Dangerous! How Moral Panic, Social Media, and the Culture Wars Are Remaking Publishing (MIT Press, distributed by Penguin Random House). It has received praise as “fiery and insightful” from The Washington Post, “engaging” from The Economist, “an absolutely vital piece of work” from The Times, and a “cutting debut” from Publishers Weekly.

Signs of a Broken Industry

What does being broken look like in practice? Books getting canceled. (For example, Sophie Lark’s forthcoming romance novel “Sparrow & Vine” featured a character who mentioned being inspired by Elon Musk, leading to criticism over perceived racist dialogue and the publisher revoking the contract.) Progressives accusing other progressives of not being progressive enough. Only books that push a particular narrative get published; books that go against that narrative (with conservative authors or themes) get rejected.

The Roots of the Problem

Wouldn’t the market mechanism fix this? In other words, wouldn’t the motivation for profit win out over ideology? A decade ago, I would have thought so. And I would have been wrong.

The ideology which shall not be named is too strong. It’s too morally seductive. It can be viewed as a governing ideology. This unrelenting, parasitic force overwrites all other concerns and considerations—like money, time, friendship, and even family. Like many strains of Islam, it is the great corruptor. It acts as a universal solvent. It destroys everything it comes in contact with. Yet it simultaneously convinces adherents of their moral virtue as a result of their conviction.

Adam assigned our seminal paper, which advocated for fat bodybuilding, to his class.

The wellspring cause, of course, is what I’ve been writing about ad nauseam for years: The university system. Everything else is downstream from that, including publishing. It begins with university indoctrination of students. Those students go on to occupy professional and administrative roles. Publishing is no exception.

There are other, lesser factors which influence the takeover of the publishing industry. Adam mentions intra-elite status competition and jealousy. And for sure, these play a role. But (and maybe there’s no “but” here) where do people get these ideas? They get them from the university. And there is little sign of slowing down.

Sensitivity Reader

What qualifications does one need to be a sensitivity reader? Because Reid is looking for another job.

Basically, to be a sensitivity reader, one needs to possess the (“immutable” is a tricky adjective to use here) characteristics of one of the characters in a book if the author does not possess those characteristics. For example, if a white male wrote a fictional story with an Asian character, the sensitivity reader would need to be Asian. The sensitivity reader would then state whether the character portrayed was offensive to Asians. The same thing applies to other identity markers like sexuality, trans status, or indigeneity.

This idea is not only wrongheaded but demented. It conspicuously fails for a number of reasons, namely that it assumes essentialism. That is, because a person possesses a particular characteristic, they are somehow “qualified” to speak on behalf of others who possess that characteristic. Why would anyone think that? There’s vast diversity among gay people, people of different races, and even midgets.

I should be a sensitivity reader. Everything would pass.

Magic Wand

If Adam had a magic wand, how would he fix this problem? Some obvious and some less obvious answers spring to mind: The political composition of decision makers must be more diverse. (Interestingly, he states that the publishing industry is a big echo chamber that creates neurosis, a consequence I had hitherto not considered.)

He offers a nice specific about Goodreads “review bombs.” (See here and here.) That’s when leftists (and yes, it’s overwhelmingly done by those on the left) amass thousands of people to review a book that hasn’t even come out yet. For instance, debut author Cait Corrain used fake accounts to “review bomb” books by rival authors on Goodreads, tanking their ratings before release and sparking widespread controversy. The way to fix the review bomb problem is for platforms to require a way for reviewers to prove they have access to the book.

As I pointed out, however, that assumes the platform wants to fix the issue. But if they’re ideologically captured, they will not want to fix the problem. Again, this ideology is a universal corruptor. The ultimate corrosive. It is a destroyer of an organization’s mission and absolutely everything else it comes in contact with.

Fin: The Downward Spiral

Adam Szetela is a writer, teacher, and editor. His Ph.D. in English is from Cornell University’s Department of Literatures. Prior to Cornell, Adam was a visiting fellow in the Program on the Study of Capitalism in the Department of History at Harvard. His writing has appeared in outlets including The Washington Post, The Guardian, Newsweek, Salon, The Progressive, The Nation, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and The Los Angeles Review of Books. Szetela’s work has been honored by the Society for Features Journalism.

So, where are we? Yet another set of institutions captured. Fallen. And, like Goodreads, they would only want to restore their integrity and the public’s trust if they were not captured. They’re radically demotivated to implement reforms to provide authors with a fair shot at reviews.

And thus, we spiral. Down and down and down. There’s no end in sight. It seems we simply cannot pull ourselves back from inexorable cognitive whirlpools, swirling vortexes of stupidity and derangement that suck everything in and leave only “deconstruction,” division, and distrust. Sad. But in a capitalist democracy we get the systems we deserve. Ultimately, we have nobody to blame but ourselves.