I had a conversation with Clint Chavarria, better known as Classical Liberal on X.

Clint’s feed offers insights into classical liberalism and related issues—both conceptual and in their application. I asked Clint about its distinction from progressivism, conservatism, and republicanism, as well as its historical roots. The discussion was accessible and thought-provoking and offers listeners opportunities to explore more deeply.

We also discussed various progressive camps and noted where figures like Harris and Trump fit into these categories—Clint’s perspective on Trump will likely be surprising to listeners. Overall, I found the conversation engaging and important. Although it might seem esoteric at first, it’s quite relevant. Clint does an excellent job of clarifying complex ideas and breaking them down effectively.