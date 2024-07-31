At the FLCCC Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Peter asks whether Tarot Cards can serve as a channel to communicate with the supernatural.
He engages participants in a discussion aimed at exploring the boundaries between spiritual practices and empirical testing. Peter’s question, "Can one test for the Supernatural?” sparks a debate about Covid treatment, personal beliefs, and cultural perspectives. Participants consider the challenges of applying the scientific method to phenomena often perceived as transcending the natural world.
I've had tarot readings, the runes, tea leaves, my palm read by Romany Gypsies and been to see a few mediums in my time.
I then studied psychology and theraputic counselling. If you can read body language, can ask the right questions and have the gift of deep empathy it can be beneficial.
My conclusion is that people in distress and looking for solutions or something to believe in can be easily manipulated.
Of course not. All Tarot is “interpreted” by quite natural humans.