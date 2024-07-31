At the FLCCC Conference in Phoenix, Arizona, Peter asks whether Tarot Cards can serve as a channel to communicate with the supernatural.

Share

He engages participants in a discussion aimed at exploring the boundaries between spiritual practices and empirical testing. Peter’s question, "Can one test for the Supernatural?” sparks a debate about Covid treatment, personal beliefs, and cultural perspectives. Participants consider the challenges of applying the scientific method to phenomena often perceived as transcending the natural world.