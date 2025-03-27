In this episode of Spectrum Street Epistemology, we are joined by Exulansic, a de-transitioner banned from social media for speaking out about the dangers of gender-affirming care, and Mia Hughes, the whistleblower behind the WPATH files. We have a forthright discussion about transgender issues.

We begin with a core question: Should we generally believe people when they express their identity? As the conversation deepens, we explore the complexities of assuming you are transgender and whether this phenomenon can be scientifically tested. Is it possible to determine if someone is trans through brain scans, or is it simply a matter of self-diagnosis? When someone says they are trans, they are? Is there an objective, ontological category of trans?

Mia brings up a study that suggests a male brain can exhibit female traits. However, this study fails to account for factors like sexuality and hormone usage, as many of the men involved were homosexuals. This raises important questions about the relationship between sexual orientation, hormonal treatments, and the way the society is constructing gender identity.

What is gender identity? Is it rooted in reality and something that should be taken seriously, or should we reframe the discussion to focus on autogynephilia, transvestism, and homosexuality? Or none of these?