While at UCLA, I had a conversation centered around the concept of "just war" with Cam Higby and David (Sound Epistemology).
We explored various claims, such as whether an attack on a country justifies war, whether the number of casualties determines the justness of war, and whether self-defense is a more justifiable reason for going to war compared to situations like genocide. It should be noted that there were large pro-Palestinian protests and we invited protesters to have a conversation with us. No protestors accepted our invitation.
How interesting that none of the protesters were willing to have a conversation on their stance.
Maybe they don't fully understand what exactly they're protesting, just jumping on the bandwagon...
Or perhaps because they know that in a reasonable debate they have no leg to stand on and no justification what so ever.
There is an old quote that I can't remember exactly who said it but it goes like this:
"Never think that war, no matter how righteous or justified, is not a crime."
War is sometimes necessary but it's always a crime.