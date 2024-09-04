While at UCLA, I had a conversation centered around the concept of "just war" with Cam Higby and David (Sound Epistemology).

We explored various claims, such as whether an attack on a country justifies war, whether the number of casualties determines the justness of war, and whether self-defense is a more justifiable reason for going to war compared to situations like genocide. It should be noted that there were large pro-Palestinian protests and we invited protesters to have a conversation with us. No protestors accepted our invitation.