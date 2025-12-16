Hypergamy (noun) hy·​per·​ga·​my hī-ˈpər-gə-mē (plural hypergamies): marriage into an equal or higher caste or social group

Young people are having less sex. There are a lot of speculations as to why, e.g., digital distractions, increasing mental health issues, delayed independence and increased economic pressure, rising autism rates, changing cultural norms, etc., but ultimately, we don’t really know why.

On dating apps, it is a truism that mirrors life: Women go after the highest tier of men, but men are much less selective. Oversimplified but… men want to have sex, whereas women want stability. Men favor mates who are younger and physically attractive, while women seek older mates with good financial prospects and higher status. This highlights women’s hypergamous (see the definition above) tendencies and men’s broader selectivity.

