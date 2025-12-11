Consanguineous (adj.) con·​san·​guin·​e·​ous ˌkän-ˌsan-ˈgwi-nē-əs -ˌsaŋ- :of the same blood or origin; Specifically: descended from the same ancestor

(Photo: YouTube/Soft White Underbelly)

Should you fuck your first cousin? This most idiotic of questions now directly confronts us at scale. Instead of talking about myriads of other problems society faces, we are reduced to have a conversation about inbreeding. Why? Because this is standard practice among millions of people immigrating to Western countries.

I had been discussing this issue for some time, but I stopped as I got tired of being labeled a racist for bringing it up (it’s shockingly common among brown people from certain countries), and there were other more pressing issues that demanded my attention. (As one point of contact, I often discussed inbreeding in the context of Queer Theory; queering the idea that one should not procreate with one’s relatives as a way to dismantle dominant categories. I also went out of my way to note that cousin marriage was common in the British royal family. That was not sufficient to stop or even temper the accusations.)

Share Peter Boghossian

Indeed, when we look at the stats of just who marries and has children with their first cousins, if you’re not familiar with the data, it is startling. The reason you’re not familiar with the data is because you’re likely busy doing other things, or because discussing it was until recently considered racist, or because you’re a relativist at heart, or because any mention of it was scrubbed from social media (e.g., Gavin McInnes’ conversation with Joe Rogan), or because legacy media would not cover the issue.

But it’s almost 2026, and here we are.

Biology

Biology is an excellent tool for people to get beyond ideology. That’s why ideologues of all stripes routinely target biology as opposed to electromagnetism or gravity. Biology fells ideology as it roots and grounds facts about the world; facts which can then be used to orient one’s moral compass, e.g., evolution. When the moral mind overrides the rational mind (we have to claim we do not know what a woman is because claiming we know would make people who were not born with vaginas feel bad if we say they’re not women and they feel like they are a woman), biology must be demeaned or repudiated because it could run counter to propositions in one’s ideology.

Share

Dr. Colin Wright

So, I turned to one of the world’s leading evolutionary biologists, my friend Colin Wright, and I asked him what, if any, problem is there with fucking your first cousin. Lest one think I’m being unfair to the left by asking this question, I also confronted Colin with an uncomfortable fact that’s never discussed on the right: In terms of birth defects, it’s more dangerous to have a child over 40 than it is to have children with your first cousin. So why, I asked, is the right not talking about this, but they are taking aim at groups where procreating with your first cousin is the social norm.

Leave a comment

When you listen to our conversation, please pay particular attention to what Colin says about the aggregate effect of doing this for generations upon generations. Darwin had ten children with his first cousin, Emma Wedgwood. He did not, however, come from a culture where this was normative.

I’ll let you listen to Colin’s answer and decide for yourself.

Without further ado, here’s Colin’s guest post.