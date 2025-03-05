In the fall of 2024, I received an invitation from Genspect to speak at their annual conference in Lisbon, Portugal. It was a location strategically chosen to coincide with the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) conference. Rather than delivering a traditional talk, I extended an invitation to WPATH to engage in a conversation with me about trans issues. Predictably, they declined to respond. After emailing conference organizers, we reached out on social media. They continued to ignore our invitation to converse.

For a change of pace, I steelmaned their positions, presenting a defense of gender ideology. The room was then opened to questions from the audience, and it was during this exchange that the facade began to crumble.

I did my best to inject levity into a very grim subject. It’s difficult to tell from the video, but I think I was successful. People were laughing (it is not a conference with much laughter) and came up to me afterward and thanked me for some relief.

I hope you enjoy my talk and the Q&A that followed.