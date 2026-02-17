In an LA studio, two cameramen walked off set mid-interview with Raymond Ibrahim; one fleeing to “feed his cat” after suffering alleged trauma, the other storming back to confront us—finally giving me the leftist identitarian conversation I’ve chased for years with thousands of unanswered invitations; what followed was a raw, unfiltered clash.

Raymond Ibrahim

“The unexamined life is not worth living” - Socrates

During my in-person interview with Raymond Ibrahim in LA, both cameramen freaked out and walked off the set. Two out of two!

One cameraman claimed that he had to leave to feed his cat. We never saw him again. (I was subsequently informed that he experienced “trauma” as a result of our conversation.) The other cameraman stormed off, and then came back and began firing questions at us.

It was a dream come true! Finally, we had a true believer; a leftist identitarian came on the show and engaged me and my guest! What a gift! None of our literally thousands and thousands of emails and social media invitations amounted to a single leftist identitarian coming on the show to speak with me. (To be clear, I interviewed Destiny many times here, here, here, here, and more, and David Pakman twice. Destiny and David, however, while both on the left, are not identitarians). Nor did offering to pay leftists yield any guests. It all amounted to nothing. And then, ex nihilo, this blessed day!

So when the remaining cameraman challenged Raymond and me, I was euphoric. Finally! Would our beliefs stand up to scrutiny? I’ll let you decide for yourself…

Raymond's other titles, "Defenders of the West" and "Sword and Scimitar"

It was also the gift that kept on giving! Two days later we had Shabbos Kestenbaum on the show. I invited the same cameraman to come up on stage and have a conversation with Shabbos. And to his absolute credit, that’s what he did!

I have genuine respect for the cameraman who spoke up and was willing to ask hard questions and subject his beliefs to scrutiny. Truly. Good for him. As for the other cameraman who claimed he suddenly had to feed his cat, in spite of having agreed to work until a certain time, I would say that he disgusts me for his spinelessness, fragility, and general patheticness. But that’s not quite right. He is, in a profound sense, an epistemic victim. He’s somewhat willfully and somewhat inadvertently crippled himself epistemically and blinded himself morally. To flee as a result of listening to two people talk, and then lie about why he fled, for that to happen he has had to have lived in a very particular way. That would have to have consisted of forming a moral sheath around his ideas and beliefs, and deliberately refusing to engage counterexamples or entertain any challenges to his worldview.

I’m generalizing but I think this is true: So it is with virtually every other identitarian leftist. That’s why they’re in the epistemic predicament they’re in; it’s precisely because they don’t engage other ideas. They’ve absented themselves from a dialectic, and thus forfeited any corrective mechanism for their ideas. And they think they’re better people as a result of their nonengagement and indignation. Do this long enough, and one becomes emotionally, socially, and epistemically brittle.

But I’ll even go beyond that, and this my controversial speculation that I’ve been thinking about for decades: By necessity their beliefs must lapse into error. That’s because they’ve abandoned the corrective mechanism for their beliefs. Without a corrective mechanism, a dialectic, the ability to discern truth from falsity will be lost and they will ascribe ever higher confidence to their (moral) beliefs.

I would have had a modicum of respect for the cameraman who claimed he had to feed his cat if, instead of claiming he had to feed his cat, he said, “I find what you’re saying deeply disturbing, factually incorrect, and morally repugnant. Consequently, I quit. Dock my pay, that’s fine. I will not be party to this.” Great! There’s a person who is honest! But people who are beholden to this ideology are not, for the most part, honest. They’re sneaky. They’re dishonest. They are weak. And it’s those qualities that revolt me on a personal and moral level.

My Conversation with Raymond

“Fight those who do not believe in Allah and the Last Day, nor comply with what Allah and His Messenger have forbidden, nor embrace the religion of truth from among those who were given the Scripture, until they pay the tax, willingly submitting, fully humbled.” Qur’an Citation “If you had to import one million Indonesian Muslims or one million Somalians, which would you choose?”

This is the third conversation I’ve had with Raymond. (The others can be found here and here.) Raymond who speaks Arabic and has extensively studied Islam, has done his homework. That’s immediately obvious speaking with him and from reading his books.

The Al Qaeda Reader & The Batthe of Yarmuk

Our conversation touched on the following:

“Is Islam a religion of peace?”

“Is there any argument for allowing a significant number of female Muslims into the West?”

Is inbreeding (see my conversation with Colin Wright) casually related to Islam, or is it cultural?

“If Somalis are mentally deficient overall, how could they create such an impressive fraud ring?”

“Why should we care about Christians dying in Nigeria?”

“Depending on the percentage of Muslims in society, is the effect when more Muslims emigrate predictive?”

This is one of Raymond’s claims that riled the cameraman. Please fact check it yourself. “Two churches a day are desecrated in France.” (As you’ll see, he was clear that desecration was not necessarily done by Muslims. We cannot be sure about who’s doing this.)

“How Darwinian should we be in our views about civilizational conflict? Does a society that doesn’t value reproduction deserve to continue? Why shouldn’t we just give western Europe to the Muslims now? We can save lives and negotiate a lower tax on non-Muslims. We can let the Jews flee and negotiate lower punishments for homosexuals.”

“Why do Muslims pray in the streets of western Europe but that don’t do that in the streets of Saudi Arabia or Iran?” (I asked a Muslim apologist this exact question. The video will be forthcoming.)

“How much pushback among Muslims is there to the Islamization of Europe? And should we be talking about Muslims as though they’re really one coherent group?”

“Southeast Asian Muslims pose almost no danger to society or to the west. Is the problem Islam or the Islam that’s unique to the Middle East?”

“How do you know that Islam is inherently violent?”

Explain the law of abrogation.

“Are peaceful Western Muslims practicing Taqiyya?”

“What would you do if you were surrounded by Muslims and threatened with death and asked to renounce your faith?” (Raymond is an Orthodox Christian.)

“Is Western Europe in hospice?” (Disclosure, I am certain it is.)

“To be a Christian is to be a doormat” Raymond

“If you had to import one million Indonesian Muslims or one million Somalians, which would you choose?”

Raymond: “Let’s say you do want [Western] Europe to make a comeback, what are the steps?”

Me: The first order of business is to be honest about the nature of the problem. Let’s bring the camera guy up here and get his position.

I sincerely hope you enjoy our conversation. If you’re a Muslim apologist and would like to debate Raymond, he’s issued an open invitation to come on my show and debate him. Please reach out here with your CV.

Thanks for subscribing and supporting these conversations.