Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
D.B.Doherty's avatar
D.B.Doherty
1d

Calling disagreement trauma is what people do when they've never experienced actual trauma.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Boghossian
MacGuffin's avatar
MacGuffin
2dEdited

Why am I not surprised it was a cat, and not a dog?

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Boghossian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture