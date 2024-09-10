While in Denver with the University of Austin for the Life of Mind Tour, I had a deep conversation about philosophy with Alex Priou.

Alex is a professor, philosopher, author, and contributor to The New Thinkery podcast. We talked about the fragility of civilization, what constitutes a good life, and what happens when one's beliefs have been hijacked by ideology.

Civilization is fragile. It depends on the balance of human cooperation, societal norms, and shared values. History bears witness to civilizations rising and falling due to internal strife, external pressures, or ideological shifts. The veneer of order can quickly dissolve in the face of economic collapse, political upheaval, or environmental crisis.

A Good Life often encompasses elements like happiness, fulfillment, and meaningful relationships. It involves pursuing one's passions, contributing positively to society, and having freedom of conscious and expression.

Identifying when our beliefs have been hijacked by ideology is also indispensable to a good life. Ideologies, whether political, religious, or social, corrupt our thoughts and actions, often shaping our worldview without our conscious awareness. Recognizing this requires introspection, a suite of attitudinal dispositions, and genuine openness to alternative perspectives.

Stepping outside the matrix—realizing that our opinions are shaped by external influences—is not easy. It requires questioning, self-honesty, and the reevaluation of cherished beliefs. It challenges us to reclaim autonomy over our thoughts and decisions, which few people truly desire due to the work and uncomfortable nature of the results. We’d rather live a comfortable life inside the matrix.

So join us for a conversation about the civilization, ideology, and how to have a Good Life.