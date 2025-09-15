The Oxford Union

Charlie Kirk and George Abaraonye during a debate at the Oxford Union in May 2025. ( Photograph: Oxford Union )

The Oxford Union is the most venerable, prestigious debate society in the world, with previous presidents including prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson. George Abaraonye, the Oxford student president-elect of the Oxford Union, is poised to fill those shoes. Abaraonye recently commented on the murder of Charlie Kirk, posting to Instagram: “Charlie Kirk got shot loool.”

It is difficult to imagine such heartless depravity. Indeed, even thinking in such a way is a monstrous departure from every norm of human decency. And to imagine that Abaraonye is poised to lead the Oxford Union would, in years past, be unthinkable. But we are in 2025 and Abaraonye is of African descent, making disciplinary actions more difficult due to accusations of racism.

In response to Abaraonye’s despicable post and his subsequently advocating violence, the Oxford Union stated the president-elect will be disciplined for “inappropriate remarks.” He will, however, not be dismissed from his position.

This decision fills me with rage. And yet, it is the correct decision. Not because of any high-minded appeal to free speech, or my opposition to cancel culture, but because Abaraonye is a symbol of the derangement, ideological capture, and degeneracy of the entire university system. Debating in sweatpants and a t-shirt, and expressing glee at the murder of someone with whom he disagrees, Abaraonye is the figurehead that Oxford deserves and a perfect symbol for our university system writ large.

Claudine Gay, Harvard, and Plagiarism

I’ve argued for years that serial plagiarist Claudine Gay should have been kept in her position as the President of Harvard University. (Also, see my interview with Bruce Gilley.) Gay, who even plagiarized the acknowledgements in her dissertation, was found innocent of plagiarism even before the investigation.

Like Abaraonye, Gay was a conspicuous stain on the university and its integrity. She was also a perfect symbol of endemic corruption. And like Abaraonye, she is a public disgrace. And also like Abaraonye, she was the ideal person to head one of the world’s most prestigious universities.

Just as if Gay were to have remained as president, with Abaraonye leading the Oxford Union, Oxford delegitimizes itself. When Oxford is delegitimized, its influence wanes to the degree that it is delegitimized. And if we are to have any hope of saving Western society, we must stop the source of corruption at its source: The university system. Abaraonye is a useful tool to that end.

Burn the University System to the Ground

Interviewer: “You don’t really mean burn the entire university system down, do you?” Me: Yeah, I do. Burn it to the ground.

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the Overton window has moved. More and more people are aware of the grave and even existential dangers posed by our academies and what must be done about them. (To understand why universities are becoming cults, see here.)

For over a decade, I’ve been arguing that the university system is irredeemably corrupt. (For more, see my letter of resignation.) It cannot be saved. Academics who have jobs for life have manufactured entire bodies of literature that are not merely untethered from reality but overtly hostile to the building blocks of civil, functioning societies. Universities, and much of the madness they launder through the peer-reviewed system, are inimical to creating good citizens, forming sane public policies, and sustaining the traditions of the West.

Here's one thing you can do to combat the madness seeping out of the universities and infecting the entire society: Explicitly support beacons of corruption and degeneracy who lead morally bankrupt institutions. There are few better ways to delegitimize academic institutions than to help them delegitimize themselves. As the ancient saying goes, “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.” In other words, allow opponents to fully commit to their errors. Any attempt to intervene could potentially help them correct course and avoid negative consequences of their actions. In fact, keeping Abaraonye shows not that they’ve made a mistake in judgment, but that they cannot course correct. It will herald their downfall.

In one of the last texts I received from Charlie, he told me he was lending me his adamant support. Charlie was a devout Christian and was well aware that I am an atheist. He also knew that we have strong disagreements about a range of issues, and yet he was supportive. He was a fundamentally good, decent, noble, and honorable man. And so it was fitting that an honorable man lead an honorable institution.

So too is it fitting that a dishonorable man, a morally ill man, lead a corrupt institution. In fact, it should be no other way. The world must know that moral sickness is taught and supported in Western universities, and that course correction is not possible.

There’s a kind of beauty in retaining Abaraonye; a reciprocal perfection. A deranged, morally sick young man leading a morally deranged, ideologically beholden institution. It should be no other way.