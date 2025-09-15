Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wen Jin's avatar
Wen Jin
1d

This is such an interesting perspective. For years, I thought academia and other Western institutions were worth defending (and improving). With just a short opinion piece, you might have changed my mind. I don't mind the fall of Oxford (or Harvard), as long as other universities, more deserving, take their place.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
D_Collins's avatar
D_Collins
1d

11 He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be righteous still: and he that is holy, let him be holy still.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
77 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture