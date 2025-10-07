Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

As a therapist of 30+ years who trained in San Francisco, I have seen it all. The entire matrix of "trans affirming" ideology: children, adults, the Internet, doctors, other medical professionals, schools, parents, churches, big pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, many public spaces with free-for-all bathrooms and locker rooms, sports culture, and more is a mass psychosis the likes of which I never thought I'd see in my lifetime, This is an era of the biggest social contagion, egregious child abuse, and medical malpractice beyond anything one can imagine or recall.

Hear hear. I underwent the same conversion of opinion. I ceded to the idea that adults should do what they want to their bodies, but after going down the trans surgery hell rabbit hole (see Exulansic's analyses of trans interventions gone very wrong) I now believe that these interventions need to be completely wiped off the table.

Another reason for this is exposing children to this very bad idea. I see that Buck Angel (a trans man who hasn't had "bottom surgery" was given a baby to raise. Buck's behavior surrounding this infant is 150% feminine. Buck's behavior on "his" podcast is feminine. Hell, I'm a more masculine female than Buck is, apart from the hormonal interventions that alter appearances. So this baby will be raised in a confusing situation, with a maternal "dad" and a mother. Buck has posted photos of "his" female days when, frankly, Buck looked authentic. Buck's uterus exploded due to cross-sex hormone use, by the way. Wound up in the ER. Why would anyone do this to themselves? Heroin and alcoholism make more sense.

And there lies the rub. I can spot them a mile away. I did on the train last night, and passing on the sidewalk just now. The broad chest with perky pre-teen nipples, the tarty clothing, the height, the big hands...it's just...creepy. An unsettling effect that Freud called the "uncanny."

In other words, the interventions don't even work in the first place. They don't pass.

So if it doesn't work in the first place, why bother?

