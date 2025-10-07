I’ve changed my mind about certain aspects of “gender-affirming care.” I used to believe that at 18, one should have the ability to make decisions about whether they want to mutilate (and yes, let us be forthright about what it is) their genitals. Basically, one would go to a board-certified physician and undergo certain procedures to significantly alter their bodies for non-medical purposes.

I’ve always been uneasy with my position. While the drawbacks are obvious and ghastly, they still need to be explicitly stated: One becomes a lifelong medical patient; the taxpayer almost always bears the burden; the rate of regret, while hard to precisely ascertain, is significant; the procedures are ghoulish and activate the brain’s deepest disgust and repulsion modules; most of the procedures are irreversible; there is a wholesale lack of evidence for the necessity of these procedures and overwhelming evidence that they’re contraindicated; the medical and psychological establishment has been ideologically captured, thus informed decision-making is almost literally impossible; physicians compromise their professional integrity by doing harm; the ideology preys upon autistic and same-sex attracted people; and the list goes on and on and on.

On the opposing side, I held my principle. In a free society, adults must have bodily autonomy. They must have dominion over their own bodies. Lacking that, we do not live in a free society, by any reasonable definition.

After considerable reflection and frank conversations with Mia Hughes (here and here and here), Colin Wright (forthcoming), Helen Joyce (here), Dr. Eithan Haim (here), Billboard Chris (too many to list, but go here), the work of Travis Brown (here), and many others, I’ve changed my mind. Here’s what caused it to change: Doctors cannot and should not perform any medical procedure a patient desires. Patients should not be able to have their retinas removed because they think it’s a good idea. Nor should they be able to have additional rectums added to their body, or colon vaginas, or cow testicles sewn onto their foreheads, or have their limbs chopped off because it strikes their fancy, nor any other manner of extreme surgery.

Yes, sovereignty and dominion over one’s body are important. And yes, some modicum of bodily autonomy must be maintained, and it also must have some limit. Perhaps breast augmentations, or tongue forking, or increasing the gauge in one’s ear would be the limit. But while some of these procedures could be categorized as extreme, they are categorically different from a young man inverting his penis, becoming sterile, being almost guaranteed to seek ongoing medical attention for the rest of his life, and forgoing any possibility of having an orgasm.

Of course, many people will not be able to make these distinctions. They will likely argue that there is no difference among these procedures as they’re all body modifications. This is either a failure to reason honestly about the categorical differences between mutilating a sex organ and increasing the size of one’s breasts with silicone, or it is primarily motivated by morality. In the latter case, what’s at issue is not that there’s a difference between and among procedures, but that all fall under the same moral umbrella and must be equally deferred to.

I Have Sincerely Tried To Have A Conversation

Here’s what I would truly love to happen, but I’ve entirely given up on any hope of it happening: I really, really want to have a conversation with an informed trans advocate, someone who would provide me with reason and evidence so that I may understand their position and even position myself so as to change my mind. This is not possible. (And please do not tell me in the comments that it’s possible.) I’ve invited the WPATH people to a conversation, and many, many others on many, many occasions for many, many years. And not a single person has been willing to engage me in conversation. Not one. And those I know who’ve tried the same have been met with countless examples of deliberate lying, intentional obfuscation, and unabashed dishonesty.

If there is a reasonable, thoughtful opposition to my current stance, I have yet to hear it. And, frankly, even I am finally at the point where I am sick of asking trans people and their credentialed “allies” to come on the show and discuss trans surgeries and related issues with me. I’m done.

There Are No Good Arguments

I recently did a “street event” with Billboard Chris in NYC’s Washington Square Park. That night, Reid and I went out to dinner with Chris and I asked him, “What’s the best argument you’ve heard against your positions?” He responded, “I’ve not heard one. I’ve not heard one because there is none.” While I wasn’t entirely surprised by this, it did stick with me. If anyone would have heard a good argument, you’d think Chris would have. He hasn’t. And as many times as I’ve asked authors and experts who move in this space this same question, every single person has given me the identical answer: There is no good argument for these medical interventions.

So, with that, I leave you. As Dr. Haim says, “We know it’s wrong. We know it’s wrong for children and for adults. And the only option to move forward with this is to outlaw it.” I Strongly Agree.

At the Genspect conference, we explored the claim “Gender-affirming care should be illegal.”