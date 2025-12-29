Ladies, you can win a date with my dear friend, colleague, and perhaps the world’s best Street Epistemologist, Reid Nicewonder! Reid is a paragon of virility, vitality, and composure, and he is looking for a wife.

Reid’s Links:

Here’s what you need to do to qualify:

Have been born with a vagina

Between 25 and 35

Minimal tattoos and facial piercings

No history of drug or alcohol addiction

Want at least two children

Enjoy travel

Be kind

Not be a vegan

Not be on the far left or far right

Bonus qualifications:

Like Tesla

Know what an onion volcano is (without looking it up)

Be physically and intellectually active Leave a comment

Reid is an amazing person. He’s fit, incredibly levelheaded, sane, well read, investment savvy, loyal, honorable, dedicated, reliable, polite, super smart, genuinely easy to get along with, and has an incredible head of hair. He enjoys travel, dining out, movies, and a home filled with mirth.

To qualify, you need to submit a 30-60 second video telling Reid about yourself. Be raw, honest, open. Tell him exactly what you want and what matters to you. Describe what kind of life you’d like with him. No gimmicks. Just the truth. Open your heart.

To enter the competition, go here.

Good luck. The more honest and sincere you are in your video, the greater the chances of winning a date with Reid.

This truly is a once in a lifetime opportunity to be with a man of genuine quality.