Jennifer Sey is the former CMO of Levi’s and Founder of XX-XY Athletics, a clothing brand standing up for female athletes and fair competition.



In this conversation at the Genspect Conference, Jennifer and I discuss her brand, the issue of males in female sports, and much more.

I’m delighted to have Jennifer contribute a guest post to my Substack. Her work is vital in the conversation about fair competition in women’s sports.

Culture and societal trends shape business strategy. And sometimes, brands shape culture and what we believe.

I was the long time Chief Marketing Officer at Levi’s. I noted upon taking the role in 2013 that when the brand was at the center of culture, it was at its best. That’s when it was most worn, purchased, and loved. When the brand fell out of the cultural spotlight, the business declined. And that is what had happened between 1998 and 2013.

The work I led between 2013 and 2022 put the Levi’s brand back at the center of culture, helped take the business public and grow the revenue by $2 billion.

I started XX-XY Athletics, the only brand standing up for female athletes and fair competition, because every other athletic brand pretends to stand up for female athletes, makes gobs of money off of pretending, while treating them with astonishing disregard.

The movement for biological reality needs strong brands. We need legislation, yes. But politics and legislation are downstream from culture, and we ceded that more than a decade ago.