In Video 2 of our Self-Defense Series with Matt Thornton, author of The Gift of Violence: Practical Knowledge for Surviving and Thriving in a Dangerous World, we tackle situational awareness and equip women with simple, powerful techniques to escape a man’s grip.

Share

We also talk about how this one life is a precious gift—vibrant, unique, and worth defending. Your choices—diet, exercise, resilience—shape your path. Stay tough. Stay disciplined. Do not fold under pressure. We get one life—no second chances. Live boldly, live fiercely, and take ownership of your choices. Don’t throw away the greatest possible gift you have been given. Do not rely upon anyone else to defend you. Learn to defend yourself.