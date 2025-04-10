In the final video of our self-defense series with Matt Thornton, author of The Gift of Violence: Practical Knowledge for Surviving and Thriving in a Dangerous World, we hammer home situational awareness and knowing when to fight and when to run. If an assailant tries to drag you to a secondary spot, resist with everything you’ve have. Wanting you to move often means they are attempting to hide from witnesses. Similarly, if someone in a car threatens to shoot unless you get in, bolt. Odds are slim they’ll fire—and even slimmer they’ll hit you. Take the risk and flee.

In this episode, Matt and Salome show you how to break free when you’re “grounded”. Watch and rewatch it—it’s simple, vital, and easier to pick up than you might expect.

Want a safer world? Make good people dangerous to bad people. Want chaos? Value weakness and victimhood. Matt sums it up, “We have a moral duty to protect ourselves and our loved ones”. Everyone can learn to defend themselves. You can check out what Matt has to offer at Straight Blast Gym which has over 50 locations worldwide.

Thank you, Matt and Salome, for this series.