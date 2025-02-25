I sat down with Mia Hughes, the WPATH whistleblower, to react to the recent Jubilee video featuring Michael Knowles and a trans activist.

The two were discussing transgender ideology. Mia is incredibly knowledgeable—she has done her homework—and provides crucial insights into the responses from both Michael and the other participant.

Together, Mia and I dive into topics like puberty blockers, evidence-based medicine, and how WPATH misled the public into believing they were a legitimate medical organization rather than an advocacy group. We also tackle the issue of circular citations and the growing legitimacy crisis within the medical community.

I’ve said this before: what’s the point of citations when most peer-reviewed papers are tainted by corruption and rooted in ideology? Will the medical community stop these deranged gender-affirming experiments? Will they admit the harm caused by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and body mutilation? I highly doubt it, but Mia is far more optimistic.