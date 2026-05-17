Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Al Gonzalez's avatar
Al Gonzalez
May 17

To be fair Adams spoke too critically about Biden not giving him enough money while spending billions on migrants. Adams was “blacklisted” for not being a good soldier. Further proof is that this past Democratic National Convention was the first time in my memory that a NYC Mayor was not only not invited but was not allowed to speak. The NYC Mayor has always been featured prominently. The current Mayor is a lying scoundrel that tells people what they want to hear but does not change their economic health one iota. The $27 million trust fund baby had a rent controlled Astoria which should have gone to a more deserving person. Busses? No way they are free! Faster? Also a lie. His wife, the alleged first lady of NYC considers herself a private citizen while she lives in Gracie Mansion on the taxpayers dime. She is virulently anti-semitic which is such a betrayal to NYJews. He is using city employees pension funds to make the budget look balanced it is voodoo economics, a total betrayal to the very people he alleges to help. We expect a guy who was in the NYS Assembly and rarely showed up to vote that has never had a real job to run a city of 8 million people with a bureaucracy of 306,000 employees? Another betrayal-at first he spoke of taxing second homes worth $5 million or more. Result-all of a sudden that number went to $1 million! Now think of that. Many many homes in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and The Bronx and Staten Island are easily worth $1 million or more. These are actually owned by middle class people that may be seniors, paid off their mortgages and are finally enjoying retirement. So if they bought a place down south as snowbirds to save State income taxes now because they are “rich” why not slam them in their golden years. This guys will be a one term moron because he is an amateur cosplayer that has no idea what he is doing and has all his socialist buds telling him what to do. When big employers start leaving as well as other wealthy people being demonized he will ruin the tax base and end up raising taxes on the exact useful idiots he scammed. Also because of ranked voting which is as democratic as the Politburo. The man was elected by a tiny amount of idiots!

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pj
May 17

I don't like him any more than you do, Peter, but Mamdani never voted for any spending increases at the City Council, because he has never been a City Councilman.

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