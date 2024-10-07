This conversation is one of my favorites. Dr. Jan Bentz is a lecturer and tutor at Oxford who specializes in the convergence of medieval and modern philosophy. We covered a wide range of philosophical themes, truth, delusions of utopia, applied epistemology, the importance of friendship, the nature of realism, and if we can claim to know something absent the “dogma” of the scientific method.

How does caring for others influence our epistemology? Jan delved into the nature of identity, arguing that when it is rooted in the "I" (Descartes) it can lead to more problems than when it is based in a shared reality (which allows for the acceptance of others). This shift from I to community could help mitigate egoism and narcissism.

Finally, we examined the scientific method: should it be applied universally and is it inherently dogmatic? I argue that it is not dogmatic and arguing so leads to a kind of relativism Jan was shocked by my claim. As a Christian, he told me that he’s been accused of lot things, but never of being a relativist. I doubled down and told him this is exactly what his position entails—cognitive, moral, and epistemological relativism. As a true philosopher, Jan handled my “accusation” with aplomb. I found him to be delightful and his thinking to be crisp, honest, refreshing, and based.

I hope you enjoy this conversation as much as I did.