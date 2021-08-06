Peter Boghossian
Fostering civil discourse and cognitive liberty through Spectrum Street Epistemology
Over 15,000 subscribers
Subscribe
I'll subscribe later
“Peter is a bold truth-teller and educator. He will arm you with the critical thinking tools and skills necessary to make sense of an increasingly crazy world.”
Colin Wright,
Reality’s Last Stand
“Peter Boghossian is one of the most irreverent, unique voices in American public life. He is always worth reading.”
Christopher F. Rufo,
Christopher F. Rufo
By registering you agree to
Substack's
Terms of Service
, our
Privacy Policy
, and our
Information Collection Notice
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts