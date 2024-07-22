I recently interviewed Eric Kaufmann, a Canadian academic based in the UK, who recently authored the book "The Third Awokening: A 12-Point Plan for Rolling Back Progressive Extremism." Eric is a friend of the show and known for his data-driven, thoughtful analysis.

Share

During our conversation, Eric made a striking observation: "30% of Democrats wish the attempted assassination on Trump's life had succeeded." This statistic is deeply alarming and underscores broader societal tensions in the United States.

In addition to discussing the attempted assassination of Trump, our conversation delved into sensitive topics such as race and IQ, Islam in the UK, and I even suggested that the UK might contemplate surrendering sovereignty at some point. We also touched upon the current political landscape, resulting in a spicy interview.

I hope you find our conversation as engaging as I did.