Comedian Simon Evans and Christian Commentator Lois McLatchie play Spectrum Street Epistemology in London. Topics included abortion, surrogacy, and their implications.

Midway through the conversation, Simon takes the mic and asks Peter and Lois questions. In an effort to not influence people's opinions, Peter does not usually participate in the sessions he facilitates. However, on the topic of surrogacy, he sought to use Spectrum Street Epistemology to clarify his thinking.

Simon Evans is one of the UK’s most respected and best-loved comedians. His TV credits include two appearances on BBC One’s Live at the Apollo, one on Michael McIntyre’s Roadshow, and a season of Channel 4’s Stand Up for the Week.

Lois McLatchie Miller is a writer and commentator on the topics of free speech, womanhood, and faith.

