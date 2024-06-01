This week in my Conversations with Peter Boghossian series I had the pleasure of speaking with Doug Pinecreek and Bryan Caplan. I hope you enjoy the conversations!

Academic Corruption, Psychedelics, & More

Doug Pinecreek and Peter Boghossian do a call-in show and discuss various topics like atheism, critical theory, education, and psychedelics.

An Economist Argues For Open Borders

Economist Bryan Caplan joins Peter Boghossian to discuss Caplan's latest book "Open Borders”. They delve into the complexities of immigration's impact on origin and destination countries, addressing environmental concerns, fiscal contributions, the scalability of immigration policies, and more.