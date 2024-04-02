Kara Dansky is a feminist, lawyer, and author of The Abolition of Sex: How the “Transgender” Agenda Harms Women and Girls. In this interview, Kara's shirt reads "infamous TERF writer," a label given to her by commentator Sam Seder after he reacted to an interaction on Twitter/X between Kara and Christopher Rufo.

The conversation begins with rapid-fire commentary on feminism, surrogacy, pornography, and other issues that affect women. This sets up the rest of the conversation, which deals with the encroachment on women's rights by the trans and gender identity movement. Kara touches on the political aspects of this cultural battle, concluding that neither Democrats nor Republicans are truly making a difference in women's rights issues. She explains the dangers of gender identity ideology to the main goal of radical feminism: protecting women.

Kara serves as the president of the US chapter of Women’s Declaration International and previously served on the board of the Women’s Liberation Front. She started her law and policy career as a public defender and went on to serve as executive director of the Stanford Criminal Justice Center, senior counsel at the ACLU’s Center for Justice, and general counsel at the District of Columbia Sentencing Commission.

