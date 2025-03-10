Jew hatred is on the rise. This plague on civil society and human decency is reemerging in all parts of the globe.

In this Peter Reacts, I’m joined by Brett Hall who is a Public educator, technical advisor and host of ToKCast. We discuss the disturbing viral video featuring two Australian nurses and an Israeli. One of the nurses states, “I’d kill them” and “I sent them to hell” when referring to Jews seeking care at the hospital. We dive into why this deranged, murderous, pathological, and genocidal hatred is being tolerated in today’s culture.

