In Lisbon, Portugal, a confrontational discussion unfolds when a psychologist questions evolutionary biologist, Dr. Colin Wright, about sex. The psychologist approached Colin, Chris, and me because Billboard Chris was holding a sign reading, “Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers.”
The psychologist asked, “How do we know that the existence of two sexes isn’t itself an ideology?” This sets the stage for a discussion about sex, gender, and the impact of these concepts on society, particularly on young children.
The conversation of sex and gender examined how societal norms shape our understanding of these terms. We discussed the issue of sexual disorders and sex nonconformity. Additionally, we explored how societal attitudes toward these topics can affect young people, particularly those who may not fit neatly into established categories.
The debate surrounding puberty blockers—hence Chris’ sign—underscores the urgent need for informed dialogue about the implications of medical interventions for children suffering from gender dysphoria.
I am quite confident that the psychologist did not foresee what he was walking into. I could see the look in his eyes when Colin started talking about elephants. He knew he was way out of his depth, but I sincerely applaud him for his courage in asking these questions.
Finally, this discussion is a great example of the effect of ideological capture. The psychologist was well meaning and had extensive academic credentials but was ill informed. He was clearly fed an academic diet of gender ideology, and that warped his understanding of facts and evidence. I genuinely hope he reflects upon this conversation and seeks unbiased sources from which he can draw upon evidenced-based treatment modalities when working with his clients.
Well Peter, Colin and Chris - I think you are all wonderful and I sooooo admire this work you are all doing to challenge peoples thinking in order to promote children’s health from this disgusting evil cult of ideological gender brain-washing. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you all so much. Your online fan Sarah Hart Cheltenham, UK.
I'll add that psychology has completely abandoned the psychological well-being of wives of men who suddenly identify as women in the midst of a monogamous, heterosexual, years-long marriage. These "professionals" encourage these patients to deceive their wives, spend scarce family budget on an entire wardrobe, make-up kit, wigs and accessories for the "true life test" of crossdressing as often as possible. No longer silenced by such entities as the "Trans Journalists Association Style Guide" webpage, where journalists are told the wives stories are never reported, new documentary, Behind the Looking Glass, now tells the true life stories of 18 trans widows, including myself. The sexual demands, casual violence and overt narcissism give weight to the new term for this psychiatric illness: Identity-Based Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder. The role that violent, insulting, denigrating pornography plays in this ideology and identity movement proves to be shockingly large. The children of these men are traumatized and at risk. Link to the documentary at Lime Soda Films YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Frffv2sB8zE