In Lisbon, Portugal, a confrontational discussion unfolds when a psychologist questions evolutionary biologist, Dr. Colin Wright, about sex. The psychologist approached Colin, Chris, and me because Billboard Chris was holding a sign reading, “Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers.”

Share

The psychologist asked, “How do we know that the existence of two sexes isn’t itself an ideology?” This sets the stage for a discussion about sex, gender, and the impact of these concepts on society, particularly on young children.

The conversation of sex and gender examined how societal norms shape our understanding of these terms. We discussed the issue of sexual disorders and sex nonconformity. Additionally, we explored how societal attitudes toward these topics can affect young people, particularly those who may not fit neatly into established categories.

The debate surrounding puberty blockers—hence Chris’ sign—underscores the urgent need for informed dialogue about the implications of medical interventions for children suffering from gender dysphoria.

I am quite confident that the psychologist did not foresee what he was walking into. I could see the look in his eyes when Colin started talking about elephants. He knew he was way out of his depth, but I sincerely applaud him for his courage in asking these questions.

Leave a comment

Finally, this discussion is a great example of the effect of ideological capture. The psychologist was well meaning and had extensive academic credentials but was ill informed. He was clearly fed an academic diet of gender ideology, and that warped his understanding of facts and evidence. I genuinely hope he reflects upon this conversation and seeks unbiased sources from which he can draw upon evidenced-based treatment modalities when working with his clients.