Dave Rubin and Peter Boghossian sit down at Dave's studio in Miami, FL to discuss the Trump-Biden runoff, Critical Social Justice Ideology, and the current state of the country. Dave shares his thoughts on the Trump-Biden runoff, why homelessness is not prevalent in Florida, and the breakdown of law and order in Democrat-run cities. He also discuss the Republican Party's shortcomings on messaging around abortion and elections.

My recent appearance on the Rubin Report:

Dave Rubin plays Spectrum Street Epistemology: