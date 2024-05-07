Dave Rubin and Peter Boghossian sit down at Dave's studio in Miami, FL to discuss the Trump-Biden runoff, Critical Social Justice Ideology, and the current state of the country. Dave shares his thoughts on the Trump-Biden runoff, why homelessness is not prevalent in Florida, and the breakdown of law and order in Democrat-run cities. He also discuss the Republican Party's shortcomings on messaging around abortion and elections.
My recent appearance on the Rubin Report:
Dave Rubin plays Spectrum Street Epistemology:
Maybe southern cities have low homeless because they’ve jailed and imprisoned them?
I have my disagreements with Dave Rubin. Not sure I agree with him on many issues, but I respect his ability to discuss things like this.