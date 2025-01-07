While in New Zealand, I had the privilege of sitting down with Elizabeth Rata, a sociologist of education at the University of Auckland. Elizabeth is the Director of the Knowledge in Education Research Unit (KERU), within the School of Critical Studies at the Faculty of Education and Social Work—and she is based! Her research includes knowledge in the curriculum, knowledge politics, ethnic revivalism, Māori education, research methods, and the history of New Zealand education.

Share

Our conversation centered on education, which, according to Elizabeth, has moved away from its original purpose of being truth-centered and providing quality opportunities for students. Instead, it has become equity (adjusting shares, equal outcomes) based. This has been an unmitigated catastrophe. It has undermined the curriculum's foundational goals and done a profound disservice to students. Over the past 40 years, the focus on equity has led to a dramatic reduction in the quality of education.

Share Peter Boghossian

One of Elizabeth’s key deliverables was the importance of a curriculum rooted in the development of thinking skills. The best academic foundation encourages students to engage with ideas, giving them the skills to think critically by challenging their beliefs and cultural narratives. A successful curriculum should strike a balance between intellectual challenge and the freedom to succeed or fail.

We also explored the concept of a knowledge-rich curriculum. Elizabeth advocates for direct instruction (FWIW, I do as well) that prioritizes both content and the concepts underlying that content. By teaching both, students can meaningfully apply what they learn in real-world contexts. In contrast, relying solely on students’ self-generated experiences and “knowledge constructions”—constructivism—leaves massive gaps in their knowledge and critical thinking abilities—if they even have any knowledge at all.

Leave a comment

Elizabeth also introduced the concept of partial loyalty—the idea that individuals can be part of a society while still critically engaging with it in ways that are constructive, rather than destructive. She emphasized the importance of controlling emotional responses, maintaining a strong work ethic, and continuously seeking truth. While obvious, when integrated into the education system these values could catalyze a rethinking of how we approach learning and knowledge acquisition.

Ultimately, Elizabeth left me with a renewed sense of purpose regarding the potential for education to be reimagined. If we can return to a curriculum focused on the development of critical thinking, balanced with content knowledge, moral engagement with society, and Truth as its North Star, we may be able to help fix what has been broken over the last decade.