In Part 2 of my conversation with Dr. Ralph Schoellhammer, Head of the Center for Applied History and IR Theory at MCC, Budapest, we explored the shifting dynamics of global power and its impact on the culture and values of nations. Our discussion spanned continents—from Africa to Asia, Europe to the Americas—covering the rise of BRICS, the future of the U.S. Dollar, migration, and the growing influence of the state on the family unit.

We discussed the decline of the West and the corresponding rise of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). This shift signals a reordering of global influence, with new economic powers challenging the West’s dominance, particularly in areas like trade and energy. Ralph and I also shared our predictions for the future of the U.S. Dollar: Will it maintain its status as the global reserve currency, or decline in the face of challenges from emerging alternatives? Given the impact of President-Elect Trump’s policies, will his influence continue to shape global finance?

Migration and its cultural impact was another key issue. While many welcome legal immigrants who assimilate into society, there is growing resistance to current migration trends and rapid cultural changes. Will the U.S. border become more secure with the appointment of Thomas D. Homan as Border Czar? Could this mark a shift back from migration to immigration?

We also discussed the state’s growing influence over the family, and how modern states are increasingly intervening in what were once private, familial domains. This raises the broader question: In more liberal societies, must the state grow stronger to maintain order and stability? Did the U.S. electorate vote overwhelmingly for Trump because of concerns about an abysmal education system, indoctrination in schools, the transgender agenda, and censorship aimed at protecting children and because we are in the middle of a crisis of meaning?

As we navigate this rapidly evolving global landscape, the fundamental questions we face are not only about economic power or immigration, but about the deeper meaning of society and the values that hold us together.

In case you missed Part 1 of my conversation with Ralph: