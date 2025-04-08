I’m a firm believer that everyone should learn to defend themselves and their loved ones. It is a harsh reality to face, but the West is increasingly becoming a dangerous place. Two recent incidents in Texas highlight this growing concern: a violent assault on a college campus and another at a bachelorette party.

At the University of Texas at Dallas, a Turning Point USA Chapter President, Paige, and her secretary, Grace, were attacked while tabling on campus. The assailant, later identified as Liam Thanh Tam Nguyen, used a metal bike lock to strike Paige on the head (shattering her phone in the process). The attacker, who uses the alias "Alyssa," was arrested on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault on an officer. In a separate incident, a woman at a bachelorette party in Texas was assaulted, further underscoring the vulnerability many women face in everyday settings.

These recent events are a stark reminder of the need to address the underlying issues fueling such violence. But while those broader solutions take time, each of us can take immediate action by learning to defend ourselves.

That’s why I reached out to my close friend, Matt Thornton, a fifth-degree black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, the founder of Straight Blast Gym (SBG), and the author of The Gift of Violence: Practical Knowledge for Surviving and Thriving in a Dangerous World. With over 30 years of experience teaching functional martial arts and self-defense, Matt is uniquely positioned to help people—especially women—become more capable of protecting themselves. His philosophy, as he expresses it, is to “help good people become more dangerous to bad people” (mattthornton.org).

I asked Matt to share some of the practical tips he and his instructors teach in women’s self-defense classes at SBG, a world-class martial arts facility with over 70 locations globally, known for its expertise in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Muay Thai, and self-defense training (sbgbend.com). Matt’s wife, Salome, a purple belt in jiu-jitsu, also joins us to offer her perspective as a woman who has embraced these skills.

The first line of defense for anyone, as Matt explains, can be summarized in three steps: Ask. Tell. Make. These steps are about setting boundaries and asserting control in potentially dangerous situations before they escalate.

In this video, Matt and Salome break down how women can use their awareness, intuition, and physical skills to stay safe. As Matt emphasizes in The Gift of Violence, the best self-defense is about avoiding violence altogether—using your instincts to spot danger early and de-escalate or escape.

Salome also demonstrates why Brazilian jiu-jitsu is particularly effective for women’s self-defense. Salome reflects on her journey, sharing how learning self-defense has transformed her life: “I feel confident enough in my own body and my ability to stand up for myself, which gives me so much more freedom.”