I sat down with my good friend, colleague, and documentarian, Travis Brown, to discuss his latest documentary, Uncomfortable Truths: The Reality of Gender Identity Ideology. Travis is the video director for our YouTube channel, a visiting fellow at Danube Institute, content producer for Genspect, the president of a non-profit, and a filmmaker and commentator.

Uncomfortable Truths: The Reality of Gender Identity Ideology has my highest recommendation. Yes, it explores deeply disturbing subject matter, namely, the irreversible harm gender ideology is causing children. But closing our eyes to these ghoulish medical experiments does not make them go away. In fact, ignoring them is part of the reason we got into this catastrophe.

Travis's current docuseries features compelling interviews with Helen Joyce, Stella O'Malley, Tavistock whistle-blower Sue Evans, and many other experts. In our interview, we watch and comment on powerful clips that expose the truths of gender ideology and its influence on schools, medical communities, media, and families. We also talked about Buck Angel, a polarizing figure who has sparked backlash from both the left and the right for Buck’s inclusion in the film. (At one point, Travis considered removing Buck’s story, but ultimately, it’s too compelling and important to the narrative.) Buck transitioned over 30 years ago and recognizes the harm being done to children today.

I asked Travis if we’re nearing an end to this madness. He believes we are and emphasizes that there are better solutions for people feeling uncomfortable in their bodies—ones that don’t involve drastic interventions.

Will society be able to accept reality, help affected families, and put an end to these ghastly experiments on children? The first episode is complete, and you can watch it here. Be sure to follow Travis on Locals for more updates.