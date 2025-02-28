I sat down with my good friend, colleague, and documentarian, Travis Brown, to discuss his latest documentary, Uncomfortable Truths: The Reality of Gender Identity Ideology. Travis is the video director for our YouTube channel, a visiting fellow at Danube Institute, content producer for Genspect, the president of a non-profit, and a filmmaker and commentator.
Uncomfortable Truths: The Reality of Gender Identity Ideology has my highest recommendation. Yes, it explores deeply disturbing subject matter, namely, the irreversible harm gender ideology is causing children. But closing our eyes to these ghoulish medical experiments does not make them go away. In fact, ignoring them is part of the reason we got into this catastrophe.
Travis's current docuseries features compelling interviews with Helen Joyce, Stella O'Malley, Tavistock whistle-blower Sue Evans, and many other experts. In our interview, we watch and comment on powerful clips that expose the truths of gender ideology and its influence on schools, medical communities, media, and families. We also talked about Buck Angel, a polarizing figure who has sparked backlash from both the left and the right for Buck’s inclusion in the film. (At one point, Travis considered removing Buck’s story, but ultimately, it’s too compelling and important to the narrative.) Buck transitioned over 30 years ago and recognizes the harm being done to children today.
I asked Travis if we’re nearing an end to this madness. He believes we are and emphasizes that there are better solutions for people feeling uncomfortable in their bodies—ones that don’t involve drastic interventions.
Will society be able to accept reality, help affected families, and put an end to these ghastly experiments on children? The first episode is complete, and you can watch it here. Be sure to follow Travis on Locals for more updates.
Peter - growing up in Portland (Benson - UofO), I want to thank you for your courage and objectivity. What happened at PSU was epic, hilarious & tragic.
When the subject of gender ideology comes up I always come back to this quote from the journalist Jennifer Bilek:
“The only reason "transgenderism" has entered the cultural lexicon, all our institutions and the law, is corporate profit. Stop thinking about this as some sudden human rights movement that has fallen out of the sky and inspired the whole world in a nano second.
Corporations, Big Banking, Big Tech and Big pharma, all our politicians and governments suddenly care deeply about a tiny part of the population with identity issues? Please. This is so embarrasing and stupid. It's corporately driven for corporate profits with an eye toward more profiteering by unmooring humanity from its roots in sex. This ballderdash of third sex and wrong bodies is nonsense. The human rights movement for same-sex attraction was colonzied by Big Pharma during the AIDS crisis. Suddenly an entire market opened up: LGB are corporatized identities. In 2015 the LGB market was over 900 billion dollars. It is very hard to create any new markets out of sexual identity when you are a sexually dimorphic species. Gender identity changes all that. Enter the normalization of body dissociation via T+ and big corporate propaganda running 24/7 365 days a year for about seven years straight, and you have now generated a market of 3.6 trillion dollars. This is not brain surgery.”
Society keeps talking about what’s happening, with very little focus on why.
Cheers
Peter-
Great episode and I completely agree.
The Supreme Court ruled in Lee Boyd Malvo (DC sniper) v Maryland that an adolescent male's brain is not fully developed until mid 20's