Guess Who Wants to Abolish the Child Welfare System
With Naomi Schaefer Riley and Christina Buttons
In a recent conversation with Naomi Riley, a senior fellow at AEI and child welfare expert, Christina Buttons and I dived into a deeply disturbing topic: the factors damaging child welfare.
Riley argues that the emphasis on anti-racism has inadvertently harmed child protection efforts in the United States. Antiracist ideology has led to the wholesale corruption of social work institutions (and individual social workers), which are crucial for protecting child welfare; this has had detrimental impacts on children in various settings, from foster care to homeless encampments.
Riley's critique suggests that this singular ideological focus has compromised the effectiveness of child protection policies, potentially worsening the very conditions they aim to improve. Christina Buttons, with her extensive experience in gender issues and foster care, provided valuable insights into how these ideological influences have distorted best practices for child welfare.
While our discussion was unsettling, it is crucial to confront and address such horrific topics head-on if we are to find solutions. There is no other way to make meaningful progress in child welfare than to have frank, honest discussions about such uncomfortable topics.
This danger to children is very, very true and real. As the only collector of data on trans widows, women who divorced suddenly demanding, crossdressing husbands--after the discovery, I've also been on the other end when the story of child endangerment is told. One from the state of Massachusetts is particularly disturbing. A man "going through transition" was seen shaking the 1 year old daughter he'd unintentionally fathered. Various illegal drugs were strewn about the home. The witness contacted me, asking if the Massachusetts child services would ignore a report about a "trans woman." I emailed back several times about her duty to call this in. She stopped responding and I never heard back. If this girl is alive, she'd be somewhere between 4 and 5 now.
