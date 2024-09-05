I was struck by my recent conversation with Dr. Andrew Hartz on Conversations with Peter Boghossian.

Dr. Hartz offered sage advice to navigate difficult times. What really struck me was that the tools he offered were rooted in ancient wisdom and still applicable today.

Dr. Hartz and I communicated for several weeks after our interview, and he helped me flesh out and better understand many of the ideas he alluded to. One product of our conversations was an essay that Dr. Hartz published in DISCOURSE. It’s an excellent, succinct, and helpful piece that I strongly suggest reading. Another result of our continuing conversation is his brief guest essay here, along with an extremely helpful table. The table notes timeless principles, describes those, shows both Western and Eastern sources, and roots those in modern psychology. I found this to be not just interesting but potentially helpful in our troubled age.

I hope you enjoy Dr. Hartz’s brief guest post and find his table as useful as I do.

Peter

Four Mental Health Principles From the Ancients

by Andrew Hartz, Ph.D.

Mental health has taken center stage in our culture, with many seeking out the latest therapeutic techniques and self-care routines. However, the most impactful mental health strategies aren't innovations—they're age-old principles rooted in the classics, from Greek philosophers like Stoics to Taoist sages. These enduring ideas have survived because they work, resurfacing in every era, including today’s evidence-based psychologies.

This table distills four essential insights shared by the ancients and modern therapies. Though concise, these concepts carry profound depth—easy to grasp at first glance, yet offering a lifetime of wisdom for those who delve deeper. As the ancients knew, the path to mental wellness is timeless, and its truths are always relevant.

Andrew Hartz is the founder and president of the Open Therapy Institute, and a practicing clinical psychologist in New York City. He was formerly a professor in the clinical psychology doctoral program at Long Island University, where he also completed his Ph.D. He completed his clinical internship at Columbia University Medical Center, and he also completed training at Mount Sinai Hospital and the William Alanson White Institute. For several years, he’s written about political issues and mental health for outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, City Journal, Discourse, the Federalist, Real Clear Education, Heterodox Academy, and the New York Post.