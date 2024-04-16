Share

Katharine Birbalsingh is a British teacher and education reform advocate. She is the founder and Headmistress of Michaela Community School, a free school established in 2014 in Wembley Park, London.

Despite achieving remarkable results for students, Michaela faces political resistance due to its traditional approach, and prioritizing hard work and academic rigor over identity politics. Katharine discusses this opposition (which mostly comes from the political left) as well as the importance of integration among students. The discussion extends to broader societal issues at the intersection of race and education.

Katharine instituted a prayer ban at the school, and an incident between a Muslim student and the school was taken to the High Court of Justice. On April 16th, 2024, the High Court ruled in Katharine's favor. Read her statement here.

Follow Katharine on X.