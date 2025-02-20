In NYC, we kicked off Spectrum Street Epistemology with the claim: Christian Morality is true. This sparked an exploration of questions: Can we still learn from the Bible in today's modern world? Is Christian morality the most reliable guide to what is right and wrong?

Share

The discussion raised the perennial issue of whether morality is subjective—or not. Is morality shaped by personal perspectives, culture, or circumstance, or is there a universal standard? While some argue that moral truths can be found in religious texts, others question if there’s a better way to determine right from wrong—outside of traditional belief systems. Others deny objective morality entirely.

Leave a comment

The questions remain: is there a singular source for moral truth? Can we create a framework that works for everyone regardless of background? Why should one be moral?