In NYC, we kicked off Spectrum Street Epistemology with the claim: Christian Morality is true. This sparked an exploration of questions: Can we still learn from the Bible in today's modern world? Is Christian morality the most reliable guide to what is right and wrong?
The discussion raised the perennial issue of whether morality is subjective—or not. Is morality shaped by personal perspectives, culture, or circumstance, or is there a universal standard? While some argue that moral truths can be found in religious texts, others question if there’s a better way to determine right from wrong—outside of traditional belief systems. Others deny objective morality entirely.
The questions remain: is there a singular source for moral truth? Can we create a framework that works for everyone regardless of background? Why should one be moral?
I’m an atheist, I think Christian values are critically important for cultural cohesion.
Christian morality is as simple as the first two commandments. Jesus boiled it all down for us.
And if so-called golden rule isn't relevant, nothing is. It's the way we all know to act.