Is Donald Trump a Victim of Left-Wing Terrorism?
Spectrum Street Epistemology w/Warren Smith
In this SSE discussion with American educator Warren Smith, we explore the claim, "Donald Trump is a Victim of Left-Wing Stochastic Terrorism."
We examine the potential consequences of the media's relentless portrayal of Trump as akin to Hitler. Is there a risk that such extreme comparisons could incite real-world violence or further division? (This is the definition of Stochastic Terrorism: “The continued public demonization of a group or person, especially by the media, which results in the incitement of a violent act.”)
We also consider the balance between freedom of speech and freedom of the press. How should media outlets navigate their responsibility to report honestly on public figures while avoiding the pitfalls of sensationalism? What role does accountability play in ensuring that commentary doesn't cross the line into harmful rhetoric?
This is not even questionable. We need only look at history to see it in action. EVERY single attempt to garner support for war or some foreign conflict has always been proceeded (in the US) with the medias promoting support for said engagement by demonizing the other side. Even when it's not an us vs them situation like with Israel and Palestine, the western media doesn't report on things but crafts narratives designed to garner support. In this case it's to garner support for the idea that anything is acceptable for preventing Trump from being president .....again. Despite already having been president somehow this time it will be very different or so they do their best convince us of.
Legally Responsible No. Culturally Responsible? That's a Different Question.
Let me also say This Kid is pretty Darn Sharp!