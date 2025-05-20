Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sam's avatar
Sam
1d

Thank you for taking us on this Journey Peter. For me the most interesting discussion here, was on China. A little more of the curtain is pealed back! We are learning why the CCP does what it does. The philosophy. And yet, don’t we already know human nature? If anything, the magic of China is convincing people they have missed something they actually haven’t. Like religion. But Peter is on trail! How exciting!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Smoots's avatar
Elizabeth Smoots
1d

China offers totalitarianism, the opposite of our constitutional republic. The CCP's goal is to destroy the U.S. by 2049, and it is doing everything it can to meet its widely proclaimed deadline.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Peter Boghossian
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peter Boghossian
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture