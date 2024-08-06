I recently had a conversation with Eli Steele (son of the legendary author Shelby Steele), an award-winning documentary filmmaker. We discussed his incisive, engaging, and timely film, Killing America.

Killing America exposes pervasive anti-Semitism in the school system, what keeps it there, and the sickeningly underwhelming responses to it. Eli’s sincerity and passion for improving America were evident throughout our conversation and indeed permeates his body of work. I highly encourage you to explore his films.