I recently had a conversation with Eli Steele (son of the legendary author Shelby Steele), an award-winning documentary filmmaker. We discussed his incisive, engaging, and timely film, Killing America.
Killing America exposes pervasive anti-Semitism in the school system, what keeps it there, and the sickeningly underwhelming responses to it. Eli’s sincerity and passion for improving America were evident throughout our conversation and indeed permeates his body of work. I highly encourage you to explore his films.
As a convert to Judaism and an NYC public school teacher, yups. Lots of anti-Semitism. In a strange turn of events, a Jewish friend of mine told me a story of getting her daughter out of a lease to an illegal basement apartment in Ridgewood, Queens, where the (very non-Jewish) landlord threatened a court case, based on his darker skin color. You can't make this up. Really.
I no more care for nor like/support what is being done towards Jews today by the pro-Palestinian movement any more than I do for what wealthy/influential Jews in America and in Israel have been doing for decades to America and it's citizens. In case you don't know what I mean a perfect example is AIPAC. I can only speak to how AIPAC operates within the Republican party but I imagine they do the same for some Democrats. AIPAC is a Jewish Lobbying group consisting of American based Jews who are for all intents and purpose influencing our Congressmen & women to do what Israel wants regardless of how it impacts America or it's citizenry. YES I know they are not the only LOBBYISTS with bad intentions towards US Governance but that doesn't make them any less bad then the other lobbyists groups.
I'm all for Israel being an ally and treating them as such but we do more than just that for Israel. On day one after being sworn in 1 (or more ) AIPAC people "assigned" to you by the heads at AIPAC, appear to let you know how you should act on things that impact Israel directly or indirectly. I'd call that very arrogant. For those who want to defend AIPAC, ask yourself this; if there was a lobbying group in Israel consisting of Israel based American citizens telling Israeli elected persons within the government how to govern based on what benefits America regardless of the costs to Israel would you defend that? And yes I know America interferes this way in other nations but 2 wrongs don't make a right. I have criticism for our own corrupt US Federal government for BOTH parties. The neocons who have used the excuse of spreading Democracy to effectively rape other nations are just as vile and disgusting as the Democrats supporting Muslim terrorists groups.
Last I checked, when the Jewish people were facing genocide it was America along with other nations that sent in and sacrificed it's sons to stop said genocide and yet how is America treated today? Like as if we owe Israel something. America owes no more or less to Israel then any other primary ally like Britain and yet we send unbelievable record amounts of money we don't have to Israel and we do it annually thanks in part to AIPAC. If you say something like this Jewish influencers like Ben Shapiro will quickly tell you Israel doesn't need America to fight it's wars and immediately after go to criticizing any attempts to argue that we pay Israel less money then we have been; pay them the same amount we do with other allies. We have veterans who can't get proper healthcare yet we have to continually borrow money to give to Israel? Yes I know that is NOT the only waste our Federal government engages in but it doesn't change the fact of what it is. Yes they are a valued ally but that doesn't excuse treating them like as if they are the Royalty that America serves.
Because the American mind is short lasting I have to clarify that this is about America and Israel over the last 40+ years and NOT as of the last 4 years. The current Democrat administrations treatment of Israel and Jews in America after October 7th while repugnant is not representative of the relationship between the 2 nations since Israel's inception.
I say "Wealthy & Influential" Jews because it's not the average every day Jewish person (i.e. the majority of the Jewish people ) trying to manipulate the American government; it's the wealthy and influential few that do this. They are the Jewish version of the Globalist Elite who are trying to impose their will on all the world. They hide themselves amongst all Jews so as to shield themselves from criticism. Say anything about what they do or expect from America and BAM your an anti-Semite.
Criticism of Jews and or the nation of Israel raises another good point; anti-Semitism. Why is it that when any other ethnic group on Earth is attacked because of their ethnicity it's racism but that word is not good enough when it's done to Jews? For Jews that requires a special term that sets hatred of them different, above perhaps, of all other groups. I read once where a regular every day Jewish survivor of the holocaust said that the phrase "anti-Semitism" was created specifically to emotionally manipulate the west; if so it has worked wonderfully so far. Until very recent all feared being labeled an anti-Semite. I can just about guarantee someone will call me an anti-Semite for being critical of Israel's/Jews attempt to influence American governance.
When Israel was attack by those evil terrorist on October 7th the reaction from the west should have been more pro-Israel. Part of the failure to do so comes from mass indoctrination of of Millennials and GenZ in America by the pro-collectivist governance, pro-Muslim, persons within our public education system but some of this comes from multiple generations who are simply sick and tired of being treated like as if we owe Israel more than any other ally and or that any critique of anyone Jewish gets one labeled as anti-semitic. It's a shaming language technique. The problem is that just as feminist have over used the term sexism, the term anti-Semite has been so over used it's lost it's sting.
I feel for and pray for the majority of Jews who are are also victims of their own elite class but I have no empathy nor care for those Jews with money, power and influence that use it like a weapon and try to get America to be it's servant.