Recently, Christina Buttons and I had the pleasure of engaging in a thought-provoking conversation with Johann Hari, the acclaimed British author.

Hari's latest book, The Magic Pill, delves into weight loss and the controversial medication Ozempic. Johann’s insights into Ozempic, its mechanisms, and his personal struggles with weight loss provided a thoughtful view of the medication’s role in weight management. While the discussion touched on concerning issues related to obesity, consult your doctor before you decide to begin Ozempic or any other weight loss drug.

Johann’s ability to navigate complex subjects with clarity and thoughtfulness makes his contribution to this subject valuable, and I hope you enjoy our discussion.