In this Street Epistemology discussion, I’m joined by Charles Love, Corinna Cohn, and Maud Maron. We begin with the claim: “The best explanation for why straight people support gay pride is because supporting white pride is taboo.” Our culture has been damaged by the infiltration of invasive ideologies, particularly in how we approach "pride”.

Share

Can white people express pride in their race, or is pride reserved only for accomplishment? What would happen if someone publicly declared pride in being white? Is it possible to be proud of an immutable characteristic? These questions highlight the cultural divide around racial pride.

Leave a comment

We also explore the nature of pride events. Would these events be more authentic if they were predominantly gay, rather than overwhelmingly featuring T&Q (transgender and queer) representation? If more gays and lesbians attended, would the focus shift to sexuality versus the current trend of promoting transgender ideology?

Additionally, we question the corporatization of pride events. Have these celebrations been hijacked by corporations pushing an agenda? Why aren’t US corporations celebrating gay pride in the Islamic world? Is the gay and lesbian community being sidelined by the dominance of T&Q? Should these groups separate to preserve the original message of pride?

Share Peter Boghossian

This discussion challenges us to think critically about identity, activism, and the changing landscape of pride in modern culture.