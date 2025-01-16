In this Street Epistemology discussion, I’m joined by Charles Love, Corinna Cohn, and Maud Maron. We begin with the claim: “The best explanation for why straight people support gay pride is because supporting white pride is taboo.” Our culture has been damaged by the infiltration of invasive ideologies, particularly in how we approach "pride”.
Can white people express pride in their race, or is pride reserved only for accomplishment? What would happen if someone publicly declared pride in being white? Is it possible to be proud of an immutable characteristic? These questions highlight the cultural divide around racial pride.
We also explore the nature of pride events. Would these events be more authentic if they were predominantly gay, rather than overwhelmingly featuring T&Q (transgender and queer) representation? If more gays and lesbians attended, would the focus shift to sexuality versus the current trend of promoting transgender ideology?
Additionally, we question the corporatization of pride events. Have these celebrations been hijacked by corporations pushing an agenda? Why aren’t US corporations celebrating gay pride in the Islamic world? Is the gay and lesbian community being sidelined by the dominance of T&Q? Should these groups separate to preserve the original message of pride?
This discussion challenges us to think critically about identity, activism, and the changing landscape of pride in modern culture.
Yes, the corporatized left of Occupy Wall Street was a major factor in the rise of Woke ideology. The corporate oligarchs couldn't actually adopt the economic critique of the left and instead adopted the luxury beliefs of identity politics.
Seriously? How does gay pride and white pride relate?
Gay pride was about celebrating the accomplishments of the protesters at Stonewall and Harvey Milk. Essentially making it so an LGBT person (many of the protestors at Stonewall were Trans) was not harassed for being publicly LGBT.
I'm all for str8 pride versus "white pride". Str8 people are in the closet behind the closet on their sexuality. In the divided states, the "morally appropriate" str8 plan on sexuality is to date, get married, and have sex, and be monogamous in the marriage. We all know that's not what many (and I would dare to say most) in the str8 world are doing. Including people who are married. This gets into why people could care less about Trump's sex life.
Bottom line, gay pride and white pride are not something that can be compared.
I don't believe using the term "white" at all for a category makes sense in any world. I'm Danish, I don't identify as white. I celebrate my Danish heritage. The term "white" can be bucketed into two basic uses today:
a. The divided states use of the term in the census. The first census asked for free whites, all other free people and slaves. Interesting that we still have "white" on the census today. It should not be! White supremacists are tied to this initial definition of white by the divided states.
b. A term thrown by mostly Black people at what they call "white" people. In that case, the term is largely disparaging. Most people I know do not want to own the disparaging connotations thrown (Unless you're someone like Robin DeAngelo).
With that said.
Does it make sense to have Black pride? Yes. The term Black is owned by Black people in the divided states and is tied to their culture. They can have pride in Black culture in the divided states just as I can have pride in Danish culture.
I didn't get to read or hear your who discussion but just the start seems to be totally problematic.