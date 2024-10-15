Author Africa Brooke is a lovely and insightful human being. In our conversation, we discuss addiction, self-sabotage, and self-censorship.

Africa shares her journey from Zimbabwe to the United Kingdom and how it shaped her understanding of the world and herself—including her struggle with a ten-year alcohol addiction. Writing became a lifeline as did helping others to understand and identify self-sabotage: what are we trying to escape from, and why do we fall into destructive patterns?

In our conversation, we also discuss the concept of collective sabotage—how society undermines itself. Are we living in an era where open conversations are possible, or are we trapped in a state of fear that fuels sabotage, cancel culture, and self-censorship? Why does defensiveness seem to be the norm in our interactions today? After we answer the question we’re better positioned to offer solutions.

In a world increasingly polarized by differing worldviews, the ability to engage in constructive conversation seems to be waning. To regain our ability to have meaningful conversations and relationships, we first need to look to the ancient maxim, “Know thyself”. Africa offers some easy-to-use tools to identify and stop self-sabotage, and thus help us lead better lives.