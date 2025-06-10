There are helpful ways to think and talk about the problem of illegal immigration. We are doing almost none of them. Here’s my reaction to events unfolding on the streets of LA, Austin, Dallas, and San Jose.
Discussion about this post
No posts
There are helpful ways to think and talk about the problem of illegal immigration. We are doing almost none of them. Here’s my reaction to events unfolding on the streets of LA, Austin, Dallas, and San Jose.
No posts
Common sense does not appear to be part of any of their equations.
If you’re a consistent leftist, yes.