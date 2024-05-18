Destiny (Steven Bonnell II) and Peter Boghossian play Spectrum Street Epistemology in Miami, FL. Moderated by Reid Nicewonder, Peter and Destiny respond to claims like: "Legacy academia should be burned to the ground."
Peter and Destiny voice various disagreements. They discuss social disparities and race-related issues like student loan forgiveness and historical injustices. Overall, they conclude that addressing disparities while avoiding blame and oversimplification of our problems is the ideal way forward.
Previous interview with Destiny:
Agreed. However, we were undermined by social scientists a long time ago. (See below.)
You're not alone in this. I was expelled from my PhD program for expressing interest in the COVID lockdowns for my dissertation.
Colleges seem to practice 'cancel culture,' a trend also seen in many other Western institutions. This involves marginalizing or censoring dissenting voices or controversial perspectives.
When I suggested writing my thesis on the handling of the health crisis in Quebec, my thesis advisor reacted very negatively. As a result, my academic record suffered, and I am no longer a PhD student.
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/OxM-Kn41ExQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CSE_0qNAcuU
