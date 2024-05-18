Destiny (Steven Bonnell II) and Peter Boghossian play Spectrum Street Epistemology in Miami, FL. Moderated by Reid Nicewonder, Peter and Destiny respond to claims like: "Legacy academia should be burned to the ground."

Share

Peter and Destiny voice various disagreements. They discuss social disparities and race-related issues like student loan forgiveness and historical injustices. Overall, they conclude that addressing disparities while avoiding blame and oversimplification of our problems is the ideal way forward.

Previous interview with Destiny: