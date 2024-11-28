In this intense conversation in Taiwan, I engage with one of the leading experts in military defense technologies responsible for Taiwan’s security. My guest is anonymous due to fears of being targeted (read: murdered) by Chinese spy agencies.
We explore the complexities of China-Taiwan relations, emphasizing that these dynamics extend beyond who happens to be in politics at any particular time. Our discussion highlights the interconnections between economics, sanctions, technology, AI, drones, and semiconductors. With over 90% of the world’s semiconductors produced in Taiwan—powering everything from smartphones to vehicles—Taiwan holds significant strategic importance for both the West and China.
We also address the pressing issue of Taiwan's energy dependency, as 90% of its energy sources are imported. This has prompted Taiwan to bolster its military defenses internally, particularly since the United States is currently the only country willing to sell arms to Taiwan (due to widespread apprehension about China and fears that China will target the families of defense contractors.)
Midway through the interview, I asked our guest to steelman China's perspective on its desire to assert control over Taiwan. The result was disturbing.
We also discussed whether Taiwan should become the 51st state of the United States and whether Taiwan's manufacturing expertise could help revive the U.S. manufacturing sector.
This was an important conversation about a critical geopolitical issue that’s of indispensable importance to the United States. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.
For what it's worth - I just had dinner last night with a long term America living in Taiwan for 30 years who is a successful business person there and land owner. He married a Taiwanese woman and they raised children there who are now grown. He said no one there is worried about China over stepping or using military action because he explained they have a philosophy called "don't poke the bully." He said the CCP doesn't want to take Taiwan. They like the business set up now.
They do censor history so the rebellion is not mentioned anymore or taught.
In his view in Hong Kong the youth there "poked" the CCP and went too far throwing small bombs - and they got taken down by the CCP - but the Taiwanese don't poke at the CCP.
I wasn't that clear why he wasn't worried about a takeover but he brushed it off as something only foreigners think.