I just wrapped up a great conversation with author and public intellectual Frank Furedi, who is ever-interesting. Frank has a new book, The War Against the Past, which I haven’t read yet but is on my must-read list. Given Frank’s heterodox and thoughtful writings, I’ve put this on my “Must Read” list.

Frank and I frequently cross paths at conferences, and I always find his commentary insightful and clear. Although we strongly disagree on some issues, I’ve always found Frank open to conversation, dialogue, and even friendly debate.

We discussed the politicization of identity and his concept of "decivilization," which he explains in detail. I also asked him about his shift from the far left to his now conservative views. We touched on species relativism (versus cultural, moral, or epistemological relativism), as well as the impact of politicization on public discourse and his work with MCC’s think tank in Brussels.

I’m looking forward to speaking with Frank at Genspect in Portugal and seeing him again in Hungary and possibly Romania. I hope you enjoy our episode. Thanks!

