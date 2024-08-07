Understanding Human Worth
Spectrum Street Epistemology at Incubate Debate National Championship
At the 2024 Incubate Debate National Championship, Peter engaged high school students in exploring two contentious claims.
Initially, the debate centered on whether America should intervene if China were to invade Taiwan. However, the discussion quickly evolved into a profound examination of whether all lives hold equal value. Does the life of a rapist hold equal weight to one who contributes positively to society? Should some people be put to death? Is killing someone in self-defense moral? Should some people be put to death?
This is a really beautiful discussion. I love the moral clarity of the people you're working with. They might disagree on various issues but it seems clear that they've thought through the issues and have a perspective. Great to see in young people.
