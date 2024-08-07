At the 2024 Incubate Debate National Championship, Peter engaged high school students in exploring two contentious claims.

Initially, the debate centered on whether America should intervene if China were to invade Taiwan. However, the discussion quickly evolved into a profound examination of whether all lives hold equal value. Does the life of a rapist hold equal weight to one who contributes positively to society? Should some people be put to death? Is killing someone in self-defense moral?