I recently had an intense conversation with Yasmine Mohammed, a human rights activist and author of Unveiled: How Western Liberals Empower Radical Islam. Yasmine began by sharing her harrowing personal experiences: her mother’s conversion to radical Islam, her forced marriage to an Al-Qaeda terrorist, and the traumatic impact these events had on her life.

Our discussion covered a wide range of topics, including the Islamic religion, Islamic immigration in Europe, and the specific challenges faced by Muslim immigration in London. We examined the complexities of integrating large numbers of immigrants who may not share the host country’s values. I emphasized that while the vast majority of Muslims are good, decent, and law-abiding people, there is a non-trivial number of Muslims who harbor extremist views and seek to undermine the societal fabric through violence, genocidal hatred of Jews, the imposition of Sharia law, and attempts to overthrow host governments and bring about an Islamic caliphate.

I admire Yasmine Mohammed's boldness, honesty, and forthright speech. This conversation should serve as a wake-up call and offer an honest perspective on issues of civilizational importance. I hope you find it as meaningful as I do.