Peter Boghossian

Peter Boghossian

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Clever Pseudonym
Jul 6Edited

One of the odd things about the Social Justice faith is that there are essentially no fixed leaders or institutions or a single holy book. What rules them all is DOCTRINE, which is somehow both fluid, malleable and subject to various tweaks depending upon political urgencies yet at the same time an angry god that demands total obedience and has no mercy for heretics or apostates.

I think this helps explain why its disciples are all so angry and anxious all the time, as they are essentially Sinners in the Hands of a Crowdsourced God who is never not watching them and reading their thoughts inside the digital panopticon that's our modern home.

True believers in the Social Justice faith know deep in their bones that one misstatement of dogma, one kind yet disloyal word about a tribal enemy, any phrase that makes the marginalized feel "unsafe", or in this case, even entertaining heretical thoughts—and that's that, they will experience a swift yet total social death and lose their careers and friends and be cast into the outer darkness.

There's just too much risk in them debating, any single conversation is not worth the possible penalty. Of course the biggest irony here is that this is most pronounced the more "educated" someone is, which really means the more processed and conditioned they've become by our Social Justice seminaries. We are living through a top-down ideological mass mania, and there's no end in sight.

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Ed
Jul 6

Unfortunately some of these people actively don’t want to test their ideas against reality.

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