In Taiwan, I sat down with Lin Fei-fan (DPP), the former Deputy Secretary-General of the DPP, who gained prominence as the leading student activist during the Sunflower Movement in 2014.

Share

This year marks the 10-year anniversary of a movement that changed Taiwanese politics for a generation. His activism has resulted in being barred from entering China and Hong Kong.

We discussed the resilience of Taiwan’s defense against China, why Americans should care about Taiwan, the threats posed by China, the impact of Chinese sanctions, and the importance of retaining the Taiwanese culture amid rising immigration.

As geopolitical tensions increase, Taiwan’s defense strategies and cultural values will play a crucial role in shaping its future. For Americans, supporting Taiwan means championing human rights in a region facing significant challenges.